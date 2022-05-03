🍔Enter to win $25 White Castle gift card

ORLANDO, Fla. – To help Florida’s only brick-and-mortar White Castle celebrate its first year in business, we’re doing a giveaway.

White Castle, located in The Village at O-Town West development, opened one year ago on May 3, 2021, and News 6 wants its Insiders to win a $25 gift card to the restaurant. There will be three lucky winners.

News 6 Insider guide Crystal Moyer recently visited White Castle and will take you behind the scenes with how those yummy sliders are made.

White Castle plans to expand its operating hours to 24-hours a day, seven days a week this summer. The location is currently open from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The restaurant also announced it’s opening a second, 1,800-square-foot facility in the O-Town West development which will act as its second ghost kitchen and will only be open for pick-up of online orders or for delivery services such as DoorDash or UberEats.

Enter the contest before 11:59 p.m. ET on May 8.