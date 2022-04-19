Portillo’s opening second Central Florida location. Here’s where

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Central Floridians are now going to have two Portillo’s locations to choose from.

The Chicago-style food chain announced a new location coming to Kissimmee, according to an announcement on its website.

Portillo’s said in the announcement the new eatery would be located on U.S. 192 across from the Margaritaville Resort.

The restaurant will still be serving up its same signature items which include Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers and its famous chocolate cake.

Portillo’s said this location is currently hiring managers and shift leaders. If interested, visit portillos.com/careers to apply.

Portillo’s fans also have the chance to win a sneak peek of the restaurant by attending a free preview meal prior to its grand opening. Simply register for the chance at Portillos.com/Kissimmee.