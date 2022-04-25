🛡️ Win tickets to MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon is one of the largest conventions in the southeast for fans of sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, anime and animation.

The convention runs May 19 - 22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Two actors beloved by nerds everywhere, Brendan Fraser and Nathan Fillion, were added to its celebrity guest lineup which already included “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff from “The Mandalorian,” William Zabka and Martin Kove from “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai,” Brent Spiner and Levar Burton from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” comedy legend John Cleese and more.

