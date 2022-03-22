MegaCon Orlando adds Doom Patrol’s Brendan Fraser, Rookie’s Nathan Fillion

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two actors beloved by nerds everywhere are coming to Orlando’s MegaCon in May.

The convention announced Tuesday that it added Brendan Fraser and Nathan Fillion to its celebrity guest lineup.

[TRENDING: 2 Central Floridians win $1M each on scratch-off game | Hearing loud booms? Navy dropping bombs as training continues in Ocala | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Fraser, best known as Rick O’Connell from “The Mummy” trilogy, will appear for autographs and photo-ops on Saturday, May 21. Most recently Fraser has received acclaim as Cliff Steele/Robotman in HBO Max’s “Doom Patrol,” and is appearing in several upcoming projects.

Ad

Fillion, who will be appearing Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, is currently on TV series “The Rookie” and “Resident Alien,” but is best known to fans of sci-fi as Captain Malcolm Reynolds on the cult TV series “Firefly.”

The actors join “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff from “The Mandalorian”, William Zabka and Martin Kove from “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai”, Brent Spiner and Levar Burton from “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, comedy legend John Cleese and more.

MegaCon is one of the largest conventions in the southeast for fans of sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, anime and animation.

The convention runs May 19 - 22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

For tickets, head to the MegaCon website.