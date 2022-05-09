Video: Parkgoer removes alligator from Wekiva Springs swimming area

Justin Rodriguez says officials gave him permission to get in the water and grab the alligator to move it to another area where swimming is not allowed.

Florida’s springs are home to alligators, but it’s not really what you want to see when you’re swimming.

A baby alligator was spotted in a popular area for swimmers at Wekiva Springs State Park and one parkgoer was there to save the day.

Justin Rodriguez rushed to safely get the little gator out of the way.

Rodriguez says he was at the springs over the weekend when he noticed the gator nearby.

Rodriguez says officials gave him permission to get in the water and grab the reptile so he could move it to an area where swimming is not allowed.

