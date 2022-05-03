Texas woman returns home, gets whacked in leg by alligator blocking front door

You would think this story happened in Florida, but it didn’t.

A Texas woman returned home from vacation to find an alligator blocking her front doorstep, according to News 6 sister station KPRC.

Tami Tanner said she discovered the gator when she went to open the garage door.

“She walked inside, and when she did, he hissed and spun around and hit her with his tail,” Tanner’s boyfriend Jody White said. “Knocked her from out here.”

Tanner explained that the tail whack from the gator made her fall to the ground. Because she had some swelling, she said she went to the hospital to get checked out.

Harris County Pct. 4 responded to the “unwanted guest” at the home, and with the help of Texas Parks and Wildlife, the 8-foot alligator was relocated to its natural habitat.

“I’ve only seen a snake once,” said White to KPRC. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The couple said they aren’t sure where the gator came from or how long it was there.