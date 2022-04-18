That’s no Easter bunny: Video shows 10-foot gator wander through Florida neighborhood

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in one Florida neighborhood weren’t the only ones participating in an Easter egg hunt Sunday.
Video captured by Sarasota County deputies shows a 10-foot gator sauntering through driveways and front yards in Venice before diving into a community lake.
[TRENDING: VIDEO: Man records himself being hit by driver who allegedly followed wife home in Orlando | Florida education officials reject 54 math textbooks for ‘attempts to indoctrinate students’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Deputies notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, who did not respond to the incident, according to a tweet.
“It’s safe to assume he’s still swimming in (Harrington Lake),” the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies urge residents to stay safe and alert them if they encounter an alligator problem.
First things first: Happy Easter! 🐰 Secondly, we’re not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy… We’re guessing he was about 10 feet in length and boy, did he take his time making it back to the lake he came from. (…We can’t blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be) FWC was advised but did not respond. For that reason, it’s safe to assume he’s still swimming in this lake, enjoying this beautiful Easter Sunday. Stay safe & call us if you need us. 👮🏽♂️🐊🚨Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 17, 2022