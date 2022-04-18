That’s no Easter bunny: Video shows 10-foot gator wander through Florida neighborhood

The 10-foot gator was seen wandering through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in one Florida neighborhood weren’t the only ones participating in an Easter egg hunt Sunday.

Video captured by Sarasota County deputies shows a 10-foot gator sauntering through driveways and front yards in Venice before diving into a community lake.

Deputies notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, who did not respond to the incident, according to a tweet.

“It’s safe to assume he’s still swimming in (Harrington Lake),” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies urge residents to stay safe and alert them if they encounter an alligator problem.