Florida to allow 24-hour alligator hunting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hunters will be able to catch alligators 24 hours a day when gator hunting season starts in Florida in August.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved an extension of daily gator hunting hours during its May meeting.

The move extends the hunting period from 17 hours a day to 24 hours a day, giving hunters more flexibility in planning the hunt.

FWC officials also approved the use of precharged pneumatic airbows as a legal method for hunting. Officials said the bows can help hunters with mobility challenges and also younger or smaller-framed hunters.

FWC will issue over 7,300 alligator harvest permits this year. The permits will be issued in random drawings over four periods. Each period corresponds to a hunting period that starts Aug. 15.

The first phase of applications opens on May 6.

Anyone who will be 18 years of age or older by Aug. 15 and has a valid credit card can apply for an alligator harvest permit on the FWC website.

To find more information on alligator harvest season, including dates for harvesting periods, where you can hunt and how many alligators you can harvest, head to the FWC alligator harvest website.

The season ends on Nov. 1.