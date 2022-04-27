77º

Florida speed bump: Alligator slows SR-417 near Oviedo

Police surround gator near Lake Jesup

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Traffic is slowed on State Road 417 in Sanford due to an alligator on the road.

OVIEDO, Fla. – A large alligator crawled onto State Road 417 near Oviedo, forcing authorities to temporarily close the toll road.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on S.R. 417 north near the north end of the bridge over Lake Jesup.

Traffic cameras showed the gator, estimated at 10-12 feet long, surrounded by an Oviedo police car and an unmarked Florida Highway Patrol cruiser.

Drivers were able to get by in the unblocked lane, but the gator later moved to the shoulder and both lanes were reopened.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office was also called to investigate.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes said troopers are waiting for a trapper to show up to remove the gator.

It’s not known why the alligator was crossing the road.

