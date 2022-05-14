Search for missing Indian River man pushes into Brevard County, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Indian River County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a search for a missing man is now extending into Brevard County.

Douglas Pierce, 40, was last seen April 29 at gas stations along US-1, Dixie Highway and Palmetto Avenue — all located within Brevard County, according to IRCSO.

The agency said it was able to track Pierce’s movements into southern Brevard County and is now working with law enforcement in the area to continue looking for the man.

Documents show Pierce is approximately six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is shown to have brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing shorts and a red shirt.

Image of missing man Douglas Pierce (Indian River County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about Pierce’s whereabouts can contact the department at (772) 569-6700.