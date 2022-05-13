Motorcyclist critically injured in Port Orange crash, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after a crash in Port Orange, police said.

According to officers, the single-vehicle wreck occurred just before 5 p.m. near the 3900 block of Nova Rd.

[TRENDING: I just bought some beer, does it have to go in my trunk? Trooper Steve has the answer | Florida’s secretary of state to resign ahead of upcoming elections | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The driver was transported to a Daytona Beach hospital with life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash is encouraged to contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Michael Garay by calling 386-506-5838.

No other information, including the identity of the victim, is available at this time.

Check back here for updates.