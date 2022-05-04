Former Port Orange police captain arrested, accused of stealing $25K from injured detective’s recovery fund

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday arrested a former Port Orange police captain accused of stealing more than $25,000 from an account meant to pay the medical expenses of an injured officer in her department, according to a news release.

Kimberly Kilpatrick, 48, was booked in the Flagler County jail on $100,000 bond, FDLE said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department were first on the case, acting on a complaint about missing funds from a bank account set up to pay for the ongoing medical expenses of a Port Orange detective.

It was not specified when the investigation began, but the case was eventually taken over by FDLE due to jurisdictional issues, as well as the involvement of a law enforcement officer.

It was found that Kilpatrick established the account in 2016 while still a captain at the Port Orange Police Department and allegedly withdrew more than $18,000 and $7,500 to pay off a consolidated loan and to close on a new home, FDLE said.

Kilpatrick faces charges of grand theft and the exploitation of a disabled adult. Her case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit, FDLE said.