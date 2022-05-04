81º

Woman steals $10K from Boy Scouts’ Europe trip fund, Brevard deputies say

Robin DeRushie, 44, believed she was entitled to money, deputies say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Cocoa
Robin DeRushie, 44, who was booked at the Brevard County jail Wednesday morning, May 4, 2022. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was put in jail Wednesday, accused of stealing $10,000 meant to fund a trip to Europe for a Boy Scouts troop, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin DeRushie, 44, worked as a district committee member for a Cocoa-based Scouts troop, where deputies said she was entrusted to deposit $10,385 into an account for the trip.

DeRushie in January deposited the money with her personal account and made purchases with it, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in April.

DeRushie believed “she is entitled to all the money,” the affidavit said.

Records show she was booked in the Brevard County jail Wednesday and faces a felony charge of grand theft via larceny.

