Police search for missing Port Orange boy

Latrell Alfonso, 13, last seen on Sunday

Latrell Alfonso, 13. (Port Orange Police Department)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Port Orange police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police said Latrell Alfonso was last seen Sunday afternoon near Central Park Boulevard and Spruce Creek Road.

It’s not known what clothing he was wearing.

If anyone sees Alfonso, they are asked to call police at 386-248-1777.

No other details have been released.

