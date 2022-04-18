Police search for missing Port Orange boy

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Port Orange police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Police said Latrell Alfonso was last seen Sunday afternoon near Central Park Boulevard and Spruce Creek Road.
It’s not known what clothing he was wearing.
If anyone sees Alfonso, they are asked to call police at 386-248-1777.
No other details have been released.
Have you seen this juvenile? Latrell Alfonso (13) was last seen on 04/17/2022 at approximately 2:30 pm near Central Park...Posted by Port Orange Police Department on Sunday, April 17, 2022