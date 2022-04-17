2 hospitalized after boating crash in Volusia County, deputies say

Two people were hospitalized following a boating accident at Highbanks Marina in DeBary on Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said a 51-year-old man was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries and a 63-year-old man was transported with minor injuries.
[TRENDING: Florida education officials reject 54 math textbooks for ‘attempts to indoctrinate students’ | Man films himself being hit by driver who allegedly followed wife home in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
A 65-year-old woman also suffered minor injuries but wasn’t hospitalized, according to deputies.
Deputies said the 51-year-old man was thrown from his boat following a collision and pulled from the water.