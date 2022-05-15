Motorcyclist dies, passenger in critical condition after crash on US-1 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman riding a motorcycle were stuck by a car when attempting to turn onto U.S. Highway 1 in Scottsmoor, north of Mims, early Sunday, leaving them with fatal and critical injuries respectively, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 65-year-old man and his 48-year-old passenger, both of Palm Bay, were exiting a parking lot when they entered the direct path of a sedan — driven northbound on U.S. 1 by a 35-year-old Titusville man — and were struck by the car at 1:02 a.m., troopers said.

Both motorcycle riders were ejected in the crash, and troopers said it was unknown whether they were wearing helmets.

The man was taken to a Titusville-area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, and the woman was taken to an Orlando-area hospital in critical condition, according to a crash report.

The Titusville man was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, troopers said.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

Note: The map below depicts the reported area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.