Judge revokes bond for former WWE star Tamara Sytch in fatal crash case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A judge revoked the bond for former WWE star Tamara “Sunny” Sytch during a hearing Friday morning a week after her arrest in connection to a fatal crash in March.

The Ormond Beach crash led to the death of Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75.

Sytch, 49, was arrested on May 6 after Ormond Beach police said her blood-alcohol level was 0.280 — three and a half times over the legal limit — shortly after her car struck Lasseter’s at an intersection on U.S. Highway 1.

After Sytch was arrested at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, she was released on bond the following afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Sytch was taken into custody again Friday morning after the judge granted a state motion for pretrial detention.

She faces charges of DUI causing death, causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property, records show.

