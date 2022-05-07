Tamara Sytch, of WWE fame, arrested in connection to fatal crash, Ormond Beach police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Ormond Beach police on Friday obtained a warrant for and arrested Tamara Sytch, 49, reporting on Saturday that the former WWE star’s blood-alcohol level was 0.280 when tested shortly after a crash in March that killed a 75-year-old man, according to a news release.

That BAC was three and a half times over the legal limit, police said. Investigators arrested Sytch at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach shortly before 10 p.m. with help from Daytona Peach police, transporting her to the Volusia County jail for booking, police said.

The night of March 25, Sytch crashed her vehicle into a car that was stopped at a red light on U.S. Highway 1. That car’s driver, 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, of Daytona Beach, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police obtained a warrant to secure and test a sample of Sytch’s blood, recording her condition at the time as “under the influence of medications/drugs/alcohol,” according to a crash report.

New documents released by the Ormond Beach Police Department detail a crash in March that left a man dead and involved former WWE star Tamara Sytch, known by her ring name “Sunny.”

Sytch faces charges of DUI causing death, causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property, the release stated. Her bond was set at $227,500.