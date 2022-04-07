Former WWE star Tamara Sytch involved in Ormond Beach crash that killed 75-year-old man, police say

New documents released by the Ormond Beach Police Department detail a crash in March that left a man dead and involved former WWE star Tamara Sytch, known by her ring name “Sunny.”

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – New documents released by the Ormond Beach Police Department detail a crash in March that left a man dead and involved former WWE star Tamara Sytch, known by her ring name “Sunny.”

On March 25 at 8:28 p.m., Sytch, 49, was driving a car that crashed into another vehicle that was stopped for a traffic signal on southbound U.S. Highway 1 at the intersection of West Granada Boulevard, according to a traffic crash report.

The driver of the car that was struck — identified as Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75, of Daytona Beach Shores — was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Lasseter’s car collided with another vehicle stopped at the traffic light, and its four occupants complained of various injuries, but police said none of them were hospitalized.

Sytch was taken to the hospital and released after a search warrant was approved to obtain a sample of her blood. According to the traffic crash report, police recorded Sytch’s condition that night as “under the influence of medications/drugs/alcohol” and specified that her blood sample was being tested for alcohol, but the test was still pending at that time.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the crash is being actively investigated and may lead to criminal charges pending toxicology results.

“Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family (who) lost their loved one in such a tragic event,” Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said in a statement. “Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life.”