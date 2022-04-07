LIVE COVERAGE: Tornado warning issued for Flagler County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tornado warning has been issued for Flagler County.

The warning runs until 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Strong storms are pushing across Central Florida, with severe weather possible through the early evening.

An unsettled weather pattern continues in Central Florida.

The unseasonably warm and humid morning will help to fuel a couple of rounds of thunderstorms Thursday, some of which could be severe.

A few showers will be possible northwest of I-4 for the morning commute, but the stronger storm potential doesn’t move in until later in the morning.

The overall slow-moving, broken line of storms will impact areas north of Orlando late in the morning.

Storms will push closer to I-4 around lunchtime through the early afternoon.

The threat for storms pushes south of Orlando late in the afternoon before exiting the region after the evening commute.

The main threats with any storm will be heavy rain and frequent lightning. Isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail will also be possible. The tornado threat is low, but a rotating storm is possible.

Sunshine returns Friday, along with much cooler air.

Highs top out in the mid-to upper 70s through the weekend.