Woman rescued from burning car after rollover crash near Lake Nona

Passenger says driver was racing before losing control on Narcoosee Road in Orlando

John Ambrogne, Executive Producer

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Firefighters pull a woman from a burning car near Lake Nona.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was airlifted to a hospital after being pulled from a burning car in Orlando.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a car that crashed and overturned late Monday night on Narcoosee Road and Northlake Parkway in the Lake Nona area.

Investigators said the woman was trapped in the car as it caught fire. Firefighters from the Orlando Fire Department pulled her from the vehicle.

Police told News 6 that the woman was initially taken to Orlando Health’s Randal Park Emergency Room before being airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center in downtown Orlando. She is expected to survive, officials said.

The woman told investigators that the male driver was racing before the crash. He was not injured or trapped.

Police said there were no other witnesses.

