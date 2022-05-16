84º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Ask Trooper Steve: Who reported that I’m an unfit driver?

Trooper Steve answers your traffic questions

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Ask Trooper Steve, Traffic, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “I received a letter from FLHSMV stating that someone was concerned about my driving due to a medical condition. Can I found out who it was?”

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Send safety question to Trooper Steve]

First, let’s address who can submit a request for these types of evaluations. Courts, doctors, law enforcement or concerned citizens of family members can start a review process.

From there, the information is sent to a medical board for review.

“Just because information is sent to a review board does not mean anything will happen to your driver’s license,” Trooper Steve said. “Once a review occurs, the board will let you know how -- or if -- it decides to proceed.”

But to the main portion of the question, medical reporting is protected under law so you can’t find out who prompted the review and no legal action can be taken against them.

[VIDEO BELOW: Previous Ask Trooper Steve question asks about driving barefoot in Florida]

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email