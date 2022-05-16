Ask Trooper Steve: Who reported that I’m an unfit driver?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “I received a letter from FLHSMV stating that someone was concerned about my driving due to a medical condition. Can I found out who it was?”

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Send safety question to Trooper Steve]

First, let’s address who can submit a request for these types of evaluations. Courts, doctors, law enforcement or concerned citizens of family members can start a review process.

From there, the information is sent to a medical board for review.

“Just because information is sent to a review board does not mean anything will happen to your driver’s license,” Trooper Steve said. “Once a review occurs, the board will let you know how -- or if -- it decides to proceed.”

Ad

But to the main portion of the question, medical reporting is protected under law so you can’t find out who prompted the review and no legal action can be taken against them.

[VIDEO BELOW: Previous Ask Trooper Steve question asks about driving barefoot in Florida]