Man steals tractor-trailer, crashes it on highway in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 4 Friday afternoon after it was stolen in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports show a witness near the RaceTrac gas station at 407 Deltona Blvd. saw a man in orange-green swim trunks — later identified by deputies as Jeremy Gastineau, 42 — climb into the tractor-trailer before driving off toward I-4.

While deputies responded to the area to look for the vehicle, a crash was reported on I-4 involving the stolen truck, records show.

Deputies said they found Gastineau in the driver’s seat of the tractor-trailer. Gastineau had lost control of the vehicle, causing him to block two lanes of traffic on the highway and damage the tractor-trailer, according to VCSO.

Deputies said they arrested Gastineau and took him to the hospital. While in custody, investigators said Gastineau admitted to being on heroin.

According to deputies, Gastineau faces charges of grand theft over $100,000, driving with a suspended license and resisting without violence.