Hurricane evacuations: Don’t leave home without these items

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s hard to feel comfortable leaving your home in any emergency situation, but planning for it can make it a bit easier.

During hurricane season in Florida, you should be ready to leave your home at any moment, considering it's hard to know exactly when disaster could strike.

That's why you should leave well before a storm is expected to hit your area. Being prepared for that starts now.

To do that, News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Steven Montiero recommends you have the following items packed in your vehicle before you hit the road to evacuate:

Important documents (ID, medical records, hard and electronic copies of photos of each person in your family)

Cash

Reactive and proactive medicine

Enough gas to get to your final destination

Games (kid-friendly)

Snacks (healthy, energy-providing food)

First aid kit

Pet supplies

Pillow/blanket

Montiero recommends packing for seven days, whether it's for the road or for you to use while sheltering in place.

He said it’s also important to remember if you are evacuating, there’s a chance that you may not return to your home or that it may not be in the same condition you left it, depending on how hard it’s hit by a storm.

To learn more about evacuations and ways to prepare your home ahead of a storm, visit ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.