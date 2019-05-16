These are the best hurricane kits money can buy

People create signs following powerful Hurricane Irma on September 12, 2017 in Key Largo, Florida in the Florida Keys. Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a category 4 storm, swelling waterways an estimated 10-15 feet, according to…

ORLANDO, Fla. - DIY is great for Pinterest and other projects, but when it comes to preparing for a hurricane, it isn't always your best bet.

Every Floridians should have a hurricane kit stashed somewhere in their home, even if a storm isn't forecaste to hit, since we all know the cone can shift without notice.

While making a survival kit isn't difficult, it's possible to forget an item or two that could be essential in the aftermath of a hurricane. By choosing a pre-made kit, you can ensure that you'll have all the items you need, oftentimes in surplus.

To help make sure you're prepared, we've gathered a list of hurricane kits that you can buy online before storms start to form.

ER Emergency Ready Tornado/Hurricane Survival Kit

The waterproof bucket in which this kit is stored is all the assurance you need that your supplies won't be ruined if you encounter a flood. If your home becomes damaged or hazardous to navigate, the pry bar, safety goggles, shovel and masks will no doubt come in handy. Candles and matches will also come in handy, as will the insect repellent and emergency blankets. The kit has both water pouches and water purification tablets but only two food bars so it'd be wise to stash some extra.Cost: $165 plus shippingBuy it here

Stansport Deluxe Emergency Preparedness Kit

Walmart.com

There's one thing this kit has that many others don't offer: a tarp. While it's not the highest priority item, it could help prevent extensive damage if your roof springs a leak. After Hurricane Irma in 2017, the wreckage was so widespread that contractors couldn't keep up with the demand, meaning some Floridians were left waiting for days or even weeks after the storm had passed. Other items fairly unique to this kit include ponchos, a saw, a 50-foot rope and fire-starter sticks.

Cost: $239.99

Buy it here.

Emergency Zone Keep-Me-Safe Children's Deluxe 72-hour Emergency Survival Kit



As a parent or caregiver, you're responsible for keeping your child safe. While kits for children have some water and food, they're lacking other necessary items so they shouldn't be the only kit you buy this hurricane season. Instead, they'll have basic necessities along with crayons, some coloring books and a teddy bear to keep your little one occupied while you handle important safety matters.

Cost: $59.99

Buy it here.

Wise Company's Cat and Dog Survival Kits

Wise Company

Protecting pets should be a priority before, during and after a storm; under no circumstances should they be abandoned. Luckily, Wise Company makes disaster kits for dogs and cats. Both packs include a pet first aid kit, a bowl for food and water, a toy or two to help keep your animal calm, water, a waste disposal bag and a can opener. Collars and a reflective leash are also included so you can make sure your pet stays in your sight.

Cost: $74.99 for dogs, $69.99 for cats

Buy it here and here.

Sustain Supply Co. Comfort4 72-Hour Emergency Survival Kit



This one might be the mac daddy of hurricane kits. It has everything you need without any extra items that will just be extra weight. First and foremost, this kit contains two liters of water plus a mini water filtration kit so you don't risk dehydration. For sustenance, you'll find 12 servings of freeze-dried food, which can feed two adults for three days, and a portable stove. All that plus first aid items, body wipes, lights, whistles and more are stored in backpack.

Cost: $199 for a kit meant to last two adults for three days. A kit meant to last four people for the same time frame costs $299.

Buy it here.

Even with a survival kit, you'll want to make sure you have extra water, non-perishable food, batteries and other supplies in your home so you don't risk running out of any items. You can use our hurricane checklist to ensure you're fully stocked.

Also to help you be prepared, be sure to emergency management officials on social media and sign up for custom weather updates from News 6.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.