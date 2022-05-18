Melbourne police search for vehicle that struck, injured man in hit-and-run crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for tips as its investigators worked to track down a vehicle that left a man injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday.
According to a news release, the crash occurred at 1:52 a.m. on Hibiscus Boulevard just east of Evans Road in front of “The Oaks,” a shopping plaza.
A 2020 Chevrolet Spark that police said was an unknown color, possibly black, struck a man who was in the roadway, driving away westbound after inflicting “significant injuries.”
The car has significant damage to its front driver’s side area, police said, including a missing black-colored driver’s side mirror and a damaged windshield.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car or its driver is urged to contact Melbourne traffic homicide investigators by calling 321-616-6118.
No other details were released.