Melbourne police search for vehicle that struck, injured man in hit-and-run crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for tips as its investigators worked to track down a vehicle that left a man injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday.

According to a news release, the crash occurred at 1:52 a.m. on Hibiscus Boulevard just east of Evans Road in front of “The Oaks,” a shopping plaza.

A 2020 Chevrolet Spark that police said was an unknown color, possibly black, struck a man who was in the roadway, driving away westbound after inflicting “significant injuries.”

The car has significant damage to its front driver’s side area, police said, including a missing black-colored driver’s side mirror and a damaged windshield.

An image of a 2020 Chevrolet Spark that Melbourne police shared as a reference to a vehicle officers are currently searching for. (Melbourne Police Department)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car or its driver is urged to contact Melbourne traffic homicide investigators by calling 321-616-6118.

No other details were released.