Man arrested in fatal shooting at Melbourne convenience store, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was killed in a shooting at a Melbourne convenience store Thursday morning, according to the police department.
The Melbourne Police Department said officers responded to UMart convenience store, 653 E. University Blvd., after receiving reports of a shooting.
Police said the shooting victim, identified as 26-year-old Barcari Berlis, was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Melbourne police said Jhalin Brooks, 19, was arguing with the victim when he shot Brooks and ran off.
Brooks was arrested around 7 p.m. in Cocoa Thursday.
He faces charges of murder while engaged in a burglary, burglary, possession of a firearm by someone found in the state to have committed a delinquent act, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.