Man arrested in fatal shooting at Melbourne convenience store, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was killed in a shooting at a Melbourne convenience store Thursday morning, according to the police department.

The Melbourne Police Department said officers responded to UMart convenience store, 653 E. University Blvd., after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police said the shooting victim, identified as 26-year-old Barcari Berlis, was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

UMart convenience store, 653 E. University Blvd. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Melbourne police said Jhalin Brooks, 19, was arguing with the victim when he shot Brooks and ran off.

Brooks was arrested around 7 p.m. in Cocoa Thursday.

He faces charges of murder while engaged in a burglary, burglary, possession of a firearm by someone found in the state to have committed a delinquent act, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.