Ask Trooper Steve: Can I drive a car without doors? Yes, but it better have these

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can I drive a car without doors?”

Well, Trooper Steve said the same rule that applies to Jeeps applies to all cars without doors.

“If your vehicle did not have a door on it, you would have to make sure your sideview mirrors were on your vehicle,” he said. “This is sometimes the issue with Jeeps as when they remove their doors, some do not have the adapter to place the sideview mirror back on the vehicle.”

According to Trooper Steve, if that were the case, then it would be illegal to drive without doors.

But with all the unfavorable natural elements Florida can experience throughout the year, he still wouldn’t going without doors.

“You would also want to make sure of course you do have your seatbelt on,” Trooper Steve said. “We live in Florida. It’s hot, there are tons of bugs, and let’s be real, this is not the safest idea. If you’re asking me, just leave the doors on your car.”