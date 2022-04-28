Ask Trooper Steve: What do you do about incorrect traffic signs?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve answered the question, ”Who should I call if I have a question about a traffic sign or feel one has been placed improperly?”

If you’re driving into a turning lane to make a left and there is a traffic sign in front of you that clearly says you are not allowed to make a U-turn or left turn.

“Obviously the road itself has probably been in place a lot longer than that traffic sign and having a no left turn with eliminate the purpose for the left turning lane. So who do you call?” He asked.

News 6 viewer Tahitiana provided the image at the top of this story that shows this exact example.

“Where this photo were taken is in the St. Cloud area of Osceola County. This viewer would contact Osceola County Transportation and Transit division,” Trooper Steve said. “This is completely different than the county’s Road and Bridge division.”

He said the Transportation and Transit division deals with traffic signs and traffic control situations and reporting to them helps clear the situation.