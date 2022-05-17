Osceola School District to host job fair for bus drivers May 17

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Osceola School District will hold a job fair on Tuesday, May 17 to hire 40 more bus drivers and 140 additional bus attendants for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

This comes after months of dealing with a bus-driver shortage across the district, resulting in issues with covering certain bus routes.

According to Zach Downes, the community relations specialist for the district, those applying for a position do not need to hold a CDL, high school diploma or GED.

[TRENDING: Largest section of Wekiva Parkway opens | Police swarm Church Street in downtown Orlando after man shot | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Downes said the Transportation Services Department will instead provide drivers with training to get their CDL, though their training will be shorter if drivers already have one.

The school district said employees across the district will make a minimum wage of $15 starting July 1, though that wage is still subject to union negotiations.

The job fair will be held at 401 Simpson Road in Kissimmee from 8 a.m. to noon. Applicants will be asked to provide their driver’s license, social security card and three years of driving records during the application process.

For more information, contact the Osceola School District’s Transportation Department at (407) 518-4540.