Osceola sheriff to provide update on attempted arrest ending in gas station inferno

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is set to provide an update Thursday afternoon on the incident during which three deputies and a suspect caught fire in an attempted arrest at a gas station months ago.

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez will hold the news briefing to discuss the Feb. 27, 2022 incident at 4 p.m. at the sheriff’s office headquarters, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Frontier shares photo of baby delivered mid-flight on plane heading to Orlando | Florida Farm Bureau wants to raise your homeowner’s insurance 49% | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Video of the February incident being discussed shows a fire near a Wawa gas pump as Osceola deputies David Crawford, Christopher Koffinas and Ben Maclean attempted to arrest 26-year-old Jean Barretto.

In February, deputies said the incident started when people called 911, saying a group of motorcyclists was pointing guns at civilians. After an attempted traffic stop near Donegan Avenue, deputies said Barretto fled but they later found him at the Wawa located at 3951 Central Florida Parkway in Orange County.

During an attempted arrest at the gas station, a pump caught fire, which caused the three deputies and Beretta to suffer burns and be hospitalized.

Lopez’s updates comes a day after attorneys Mark NeJame and Albert Yonfa, the same lawyers representing the victims involved in the deadly Target Osceola deputy shooting, held a news conference saying Barretto suffered severe burns from the Taser-sparked fireball.

Ad

Back in February, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it was not sure what led to the gas station blaze, but an investigation conducted by the State Fire Marshal later revealed the ignition of the fire was accidental and most likely caused by “an electric discharge from the Deputies deploying a Department-issued Taser device.”

The sheriff’s office released the following statement a day after the incident occurred:

News 6 will stream the update live in the media player above.