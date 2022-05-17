Taser-sparked inferno burns man during arrest at Osceola gas station, lawyer claims

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The same lawyers representing the victims involved in the deadly Target Osceola deputy shooting are set to hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon about an incident where three deputies and a suspect caught fire in an attempted arrest at an Osceola gas station months ago.

The briefing is set for 1:30 p.m. at the NeJame Law offices in Orlando, attorneys Mark NeJame and Albert Yonfa said in a news release.

Video of the February incident being discussed shows an inferno near a Wawa gas pump as Osceola deputies David Crawford (10 years of service), Christopher Koffinas (6 years) and Ben Maclean (2 years) attempted to arrest 26-year-old John Beretta.

“Our investigation confirms that after filling his tank but before the gas cap was put back on, (Beretta) was attacked by being body slammed with a flying tackle from behind by an Osceola County sheriff’s deputy, even though he was now in Orange County’s jurisdiction and had been for at least 5 miles,” NeJame Law offices said.

Back in February, deputies said the incident started when people called 911, saying a group of motorcyclists was pointing guns at civilians. After an attempted traffic stop near Donegan Avenue, Beretta fled, but deputies said they later found him at the Wawa located at 3951 Central Florida Parkway in Orange County.

During the attempted arrest at the gas station, a pump caught fire, which caused the three deputies and Beretta to suffer burns and be hospitalized, according to investigators.

Beretta’s attorneys outlined his ongoing medical treatment in the statement, saying most of his skin was burned off his body, with third-degree burns covering 75% of his body, front and back.

While a taser was employed at one point, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez previously said it was not known if the taser played a role in the fire.

According to the attorneys representing Beretta, a report conducted by the State Fire Marshal later determined the taser was the cause of the fire.

“Comment has been withheld by Mark NeJame and Albert Yonfa of NeJame Law, as the State Fire Marshal report was only released Thursday of last week which confirmed that the taser was the cause of the inferno. Despite its claim of transparency, Osceola County Sheriff Lopez and his department, despite requests from NeJame Law which commenced on March 15th, has failed to turn over critical and essential evidence, which includes but is not limited to body cam footage and deputies’ reports,” the attorneys said in a statement.

At the briefing, the attorneys plan to request that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement take over the incident’s investigation.

“Abundant questions remain, including why does the Sheriff continue to establish and institute policies and practices that endanger both the public and his deputies, and continues to expose the county and his deputies individually to massive personal financial liability?” NeJame Law offices said.