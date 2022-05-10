Attorneys for victim in Osceola County deputy-involved shooting to host news conference

Kissimmee, Fla. – Following Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s news briefing Monday afternoon, attorneys Mark NeJame and Albert Yonfa have announced their own news conference to answer questions about Michael Gomez, a victim in the deadly deputy-involved Target shooting last month.

The shooting killed 20-year-old Jayden Baez and injured both Gomez, 18, and Edwin Lowe, 19, after the latter two were reported by a Target employee for shoplifting, records indicated.

Lopez discussed the alleged criminal actions of Baez, Lowe and Gomez during his briefing, as well as the actions of deputies leading up to the shooting.

NeJame Law, which represented Gomez after he was injured in the shooting, said this is another incident in which the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office caused “grave injury.”

“Deputy Lopez may attempt to disparage the victims of this fatal shooting to justify his deputies’ actions,” the firm wrote in a statement. “Though no report has been released by the Sheriff’s office, our investigation has lead us to believe there was a firearm within the vehicle in a closed bag that was later discovered by law enforcement. There has been no evidence yet to suggest that this firearm was brandished, pointed at deputies or fired in any way.”

The attorneys’ news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the office of NeJame Law on 189 S. Orange Ave.