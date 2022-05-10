Orlando couple out nearly $5K after ATM takeover scheme

A UPS driver filed a “proof of delivery “report on March 9 that shows he left a package at the front door of the home of Allisa and Wayne Kuberiet.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A UPS driver filed a “proof of delivery “report on March 9 that shows he left a package at the front door of the home of Allisa and Wayne Kuberiet.

The Orlando couple said a few days after Wayne Kuberiet changed his PIN for his personal ATM card, someone ordered a replacement card and started using it at will.

“What’s going on, who’s taking this money out?” Allisa Kuberiet asked News 6. “We weren’t!”

News 6 presented Wayne Kuberiet’s documents to the U.S. Secret Service Orlando office.

Caroline O’Brien Buster, the special agent in charge, said her team is currently investigating more than 30 bank account takeover incidents in Central Florida.

“It’s never just one and done,” O’brien told News 6. “Everyone is vulnerable to identity theft or account takeovers, that’s why it’s so important for you to be cognizant of what you have in your account.”

The Kuberiets said they were receiving text alerts from Chase Bank of large withdrawals while they were at home. Allisa Kuberiet said they were with Chase Bank for 15 years.

“We were lucky I had all the alerts on my banking apps to alert me and text me the same day it happened,” she said in an email Monday. “Otherwise this person would have wiped us out in five to six days.”

In the end, the thief was able to withdraw just under $5,000 using E-withdrawals and ATM withdrawals. Wayne Kuberiet told News 6 he never ordered a replacement card, in fact he said he never uses the card.

“When they (Chase Bank) told me it was me, I asked if I can see a picture,” he told News 6.” Or compare a picture to me.”

Their bank had no video footage available but federal investigators are working to gain access to any bank security footage on the day the withdrawals were made at the ATM and inside of their bank branch.

News 6 has confirmed a new ATM card was ordered for overnight delivery on March 8, according to UPS. A parcel was delivered the next afternoon. Thirty minutes after that delivery, the first E-withdrawal was recorded at Chase Bank at 2:51 p.m. on March 9.

“If they can get $5,000 every time they use a card and they have 20 cards, that’s a lot of money,” Allisa Kuberiet said. “How did this person get the PIN, how did they get the PIN?”

