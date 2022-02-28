3 deputies, 1 suspect hospitalized with burns after attempted arrest at gas station

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said three deputies and a suspect were taken to a hospital after suffering burns when a gas pump caught fire during an attempted arrest.

The deputies injured were Davis Crawford (10 years of service), Christopher Koffinas (6 years) and Ben Maclean (2 years).

The suspect was identified by deputies as 26-year-old John Beretta.

Deputies said the incident started when people called 911, saying a group of motorcyclists were pointing guns at civilians.

After an attempted traffic stop near Donegan Avenue, Beretta fled, deputies said.

The pursuit of Beretta was terminated, but deputies later found out from a chopper that he went to refuel at the Wawa gas station located at 3951 Central Florida Parkway in Orange County, deputies said.

During an attempted arrest at the gas station, a pump caught fire, which caused the three deputies and Beretta to suffer burns and be hospitalized.

Two of the deputies hospitalized have since been released, according to deputies.

“It happened so fast,” said Demetrius Stanley, a witness. “Police cars just came in flying.”

Stanley was at the Wawa with his family when he saw several deputies swarm this gas station.

“I had to snatch the kids back real fast,” he said.

Turns out, those deputies were from Osceola County, working to track down at least one of their suspects.

“They were telling the guy, ‘get on the ground, get on the ground,’ and they wrestling the guy down,” Stanley said.

Stanley said he heard a taser go off.

“All of a sudden, we saw a big flame going in the air,” he said.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the reason why the pump caught fire is still being investigated.

Lopez hasn’t confirmed that a taser played a role.