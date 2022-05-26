Orlando police ID suspect in gunfire exchange with officers pursuing stolen car

William Bullock, 36, who faces charges after an exchange of gunfire with Orlando police officers on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando police on Thursday identified a man who exchanged gunfire with officers from a stolen car Wednesday night, leading to a chase and arrest in Ocoee.

The man who was arrested was identified as William Bullock, 36, who police said was a convicted felon with a warrant out for failure to appear in court. The car he was in was reported stolen out of Jacksonville, according to Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón.

Officers in an unmarked vehicle spotted the car and called for assistance around 8 p.m., according to Orlando police. As other agents began to respond, the stolen car drove outside the city limits, police said.

About 10 minutes later, Bullock shot at and struck the officers’ vehicle in the 4500 block of Jim Glenn Drive, police said.

According to police, one of the officers returned fire, and other crews began to chase the stolen car.

With the help of other agencies, Orlando police said, the chase ended at Forrest Crest Court in Ocoee, and Bullock was arrested.

According to police, no one — including Bullock or the officers — was hurt during the gunfire.

At a news conference Thursday, Rolón said his department was very fortunate no officers were injured and called for a strict sentence.

“If there’s one thing that really is upsetting, it’s the fact that these individuals are out there, and they continue to harm people, and we have to hold these convicted felons accountable for their actions. I don’t even- I don’t know how else to explain this,” Rolón said. “...Our nation right now leads the world in incarceration, that is a problem. Something’s not right. But when it comes to violent offenders, no one should argue the fact that those individuals may not deserve a third, fourth and fifth chance during their their criminal career.”

This is the unmarked vehicle the 2 officers were in when the suspect shot at them. pic.twitter.com/7wv8APOJ3q — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 26, 2022

Bullock faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement with sirens and lights on, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, which is protocol when officers open fire.

