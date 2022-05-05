1 killed in crash with power pole, building in Ocoee, police say

OCOEE, Fla. – The driver of a car that crashed into a power pole and a building in Ocoee early Thursday morning later died at a hospital, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Wurst Road near Jamela Drive when a 2019 Dodge Challenger traveling westbound left the roadway and struck the pole, police said.

[TRENDING: Fight between roommates leads to Seminole County fatal shooting | Denny’s buys up Orlando-based Keke’s Breakfast Cafe | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to a news release, the vehicle went on to collide with a storage building wall, and the driver was found by police to have sustained severe injuries.

The driver was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.