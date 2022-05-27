Thieves distract employees, steal wallets from Clermont business, according to police

Police are investigating two cases of retail theft and fraud after three women were caught on surveillance video stealing wallets from multiple stores.

Gray Collective Bridal and Orange Blossom Belle filed police reports about these thefts. They shared surveillance video with News 6 in hopes of getting results.

Cassidy Henshaw runs Gray Collective Bridal and said this past Wednesday, the trio of thieves came into the store acting normal, browsing clothes and asking questions.

One member of the group eventually asked Henshaw’s employee to use the restroom.

Henshaw said, “They came in and knew exactly what they were doing. One asked to use the restroom, and the other one went past our employee-only curtains, went straight into her wallet, took her ID and two credit cards, and they were gone within two minutes.”

Henshaw said it wasn’t until her employee started getting notifications on her phone that she realized anything was stolen.

“They went to a couple of different Walmarts, and they were 500-to-600 dollar charges. One was declined on her credit card because obviously the notice, but yeah... They went to other businesses as well.”

The other business was Orange Blossom Belle which said they were also hit by the same group of women using the same distraction scheme.

The owner, Bryttany Phillips, said her cards were stolen, as well.

Phillips said, “(They stole) a business debit card and credit card from my wallet and then proceeded to a Mount Dora Walmart and somehow got money off of my card.”

Both owners said it’s hard to wrap their heads around this incident because the group didn’t seem suspicious.

Phillips said, “They were wearing the medical masks, but then they were also dressed in scrubs, so I don’t know if they are like... you know, in my mind... maybe they are just on their lunch break.”

Phillips and Henshaw said the three women seen on surveillance video were seen entering other businesses along Montrose Street.

Clermont Police said if anyone has seen them or knows any information about this to call them immediately.