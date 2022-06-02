86º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

These Central Florida locations offer free sweet treats on June 3

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food, Florida Foodie, Donuts, Doughnuts, Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, Food Deals
Stock photo of doughnuts (Free-Photos via Pixabay.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Who is in for some sweet freebies on Friday.

National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 3, and plenty of shops want to help you celebrate by offering free sweet goodness.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Here’s where you can score a free doughnut around Central Florida.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida for weekend | ‘She shouldn’t have hit my momma:’ Witnesses describe girl, 10, accused of fatally shooting Orlando woman | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Donut King: If you visit Donut King Friday, it is giving out one free doughnut per person excluding the maple bacon donut.

⭐️ Let the count down begin! Friday June 3rd is National Donut! Come celebrate with us Friday. One free donut of your choice from our Donut wall. Can’t wait to celebrate , mark your calendar 🎉 4 more days 😋

Posted by The Donut King of Winter Park,FL on Monday, May 30, 2022

Duck Donuts: Customers can get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut on Friday with no purchase necessary.

Your Friday morning plans: A FREE Cinnamon Sugar Donut for #NationalDonutDay . #myduckdonuts #nomnom #foodies #eeeeeats #donuts #duckdonuts #madetoorder #donut #favorites #nationaldonutday

Posted by Duck Donuts on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Dunkin: According to Delish.com, you can get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday, June 3.

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get any doughnut of their choice for free on Friday at participating locations.

7-Eleven: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get a buy one, get one free donut deal at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores on June 3, 2022.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email