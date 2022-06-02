Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Who is in for some sweet freebies on Friday.

National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 3, and plenty of shops want to help you celebrate by offering free sweet goodness.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Here’s where you can score a free doughnut around Central Florida.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida for weekend | ‘She shouldn’t have hit my momma:’ Witnesses describe girl, 10, accused of fatally shooting Orlando woman | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Donut King: If you visit Donut King Friday, it is giving out one free doughnut per person excluding the maple bacon donut.

⭐️ Let the count down begin! Friday June 3rd is National Donut! Come celebrate with us Friday. One free donut of your choice from our Donut wall. Can’t wait to celebrate , mark your calendar 🎉 4 more days 😋 Posted by The Donut King of Winter Park,FL on Monday, May 30, 2022

Duck Donuts: Customers can get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut on Friday with no purchase necessary.

Your Friday morning plans: A FREE Cinnamon Sugar Donut for #NationalDonutDay . #myduckdonuts #nomnom #foodies #eeeeeats #donuts #duckdonuts #madetoorder #donut #favorites #nationaldonutday Posted by Duck Donuts on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Dunkin: According to Delish.com, you can get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday, June 3.

feel like offices should be closed on Friday for National Donut Day tbh — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 31, 2022

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get any doughnut of their choice for free on Friday at participating locations.

NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY. Tomorrow, June 3rd. FREE 🍩 of your choice! 🎉 Tag a friend so they don't miss out!



In shop only at participating US & CAN shops while supplies last on 6/3. Limit one per person. Full offer details at https://t.co/PAmvFolSy0 pic.twitter.com/PjRzbzXwp9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 2, 2022

7-Eleven: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get a buy one, get one free donut deal at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores on June 3, 2022.