‘She shouldn’t have hit my momma:’ Witnesses describe girl, 10, accused of fatally shooting Orlando woman

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police arrest affidavit released Tuesday reveals new details behind a deadly shooting in which a 10-year-old girl is accused of killing a woman who was fighting the girl’s mother.

The affidavit shows officers spoke with three witnesses, including the victim’s boyfriend.

The man said he and Lashun Rodgers, the victim, were having a cookout for Memorial Day when they were approached by Lakrisha Isaac, 31, and Isaac’s 10-year-old daughter, according to the affidavit.

Officers said Isaac was intoxicated when she got into a physical fight with Rodgers. The man said Isaac handed a bag to the girl and punched Rodgers, who then punched her attacker, records show.

The man said he tried to split the women up, but Rodgers got away and went to fight Isaac again, police said. The girl retrieved a gun from Isaac’s bag and fired at least two rounds, striking Rodgers, who died at a hospital, according to the affidavit.

The boyfriend claimed he heard the girl shout, ”She shouldn’t have hit my momma.”

The man tried to help Rodgers, but Isaac took the gun from the girl and pointed it at the man’s chest, police said. The man said he put his hands up and ran back to his apartment while Isaac and the girl went back to their apartment, the affidavit stated.

Another witness said she had spoken with the victim before the shooting about the dispute between Rodgers and Isaac. Police said Rodgers advised her to stay out of it, but she watched the fight from inside her apartment. The woman’s account was similar to the boyfriend’s — Rodgers and Isaac traded punches and the girl opened fire, records show.

The woman said she heard the girl say, “You (expletive) with my momma.”

The witness also stated Isaac took the gun from the girl and pointed it at the victim’s boyfriend before retreating to her apartment.

A third witness did not see the fight, only coming to see what happened after the gunshots, police said. The neighbor said she watched as Isaac took the gun from the girl and the pair returned to their apartment.

Police questioned the girl, who claimed that the victim had hit her mother in the head with an object and threatened to bring her family to jump Isaac, records show.

Officers said they tried to question the mother, but the woman exercised her right to a lawyer and refused to speak.

Isaac faces a charge of manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a gun, negligent storage of a gun and neglect of a child.

Police said Tuesday that the girl was placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Potential charges against the girl have been referred to the State Attorney’s Office for review, according to police.