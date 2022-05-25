New food hall planned for Apopka. Here’s what you need to know

Brew Theory Marketplace plans to open in new Apopka City Center

APOPKA, Fla. – Brew Theory is set to open a new food hall in Apopka in the summer of 2023.

The food hall, called Brew Theory Marketplace, plans to set up shop in the new Apopka City Center, according to a news release.

The 12,000-square-foot facility will house food stalls, a full bar, Brew Theory taproom and retail space, according to the release, along with a beer garden and indoor/outdoor seating.

The company did not say how many vendors the food hall will hold or which businesses it will house. No definitive opening date was provided either.

Brew Theory is a contract brewery in Orlando that handles brewing, packaging and logistics for smaller brands.

In addition to the food hall, Brew Theory is also opening a 50,000-square-foot production facility in Sanford in 2023 and a second production location in Lowell, Massachusetts, according to the company.

Brew Theory was founded in 2018 by Jeremy Roberts who is also the founder and CEO of Orange County Brewers.