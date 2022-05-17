Thai pop-up restaurant opening up inside Orlando supermarket

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pop-up Thai restaurant is planning to set up shop inside of an Orlando supermarket.

Meng’s Kitchen is opening up inside the iFresh Market, 2415 E Colonial Drive, in mid-June, according to a Facebook post. The space was formerly occupied by Kai Kai Dim Sum.

According to the post, customers will be able to order and pick up from the kitchen inside iFresh. Meng’s Kitchen said it will also have a small seating area inside the store.

Construction walls are already up inside the market for the remodel of the food stall.

No firm opening date has been provided by Meng’s Kitchen.

