Thai pop-up restaurant opening up inside Orlando supermarket

Meng’s Kitchen plans opening in mid-June

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Meng's Kitchen set to open inside iFresh Market on E. Colonial Drive. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pop-up Thai restaurant is planning to set up shop inside of an Orlando supermarket.

Meng’s Kitchen is opening up inside the iFresh Market, 2415 E Colonial Drive, in mid-June, according to a Facebook post. The space was formerly occupied by Kai Kai Dim Sum.

According to the post, customers will be able to order and pick up from the kitchen inside iFresh. Meng’s Kitchen said it will also have a small seating area inside the store.

Construction walls are already up inside the market for the remodel of the food stall.

No firm opening date has been provided by Meng’s Kitchen.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

