‘Hits close to home:’ Titusville restaurant raises money for Texas school shooting victims

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A pair of Texas natives who now run a restaurant and food truck in Titusville are devoting all of the money from sales Wednesday to the victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde.

The owners of BurgerRobs, Shelby and Rob Buffaloe, made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday.

As of around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the couple said they had raised nearly $6,500, which includes the $2,000 they pitched in themselves and the daily wages many of their workers contributed to the fund.

“Many know Shelby and I are Texas born and raised,” the post reads. “Horrible tragedy (Tuesday). We want to help in any way we can. We are donating 100%, YES 100% of our sales, not just profits, literally every penny of sales and donations tomorrow (5/25) at HQ will go to any fund in Uvalde that supports these families.”

The restaurant is located at 3486 S. Hopkins Ave. in Titusville.

They are open until 3:00 this afternoon & plan to keep a donation box on the counter to raise money through the end of June. pic.twitter.com/WSZFm6n1Ti — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) May 25, 2022

“If the line is too long and you are short on time. Please come in and donate. With our limited space and supply please keep your orders manageable and be respectful if we are low on any supply,” the post said.

Rob Buffaloe said the tragedy hits home for the couple, who hail from San Antonio, Texas.

“For us, we needed to do something immediately that would make an impact, because it’s not just their community. It’s our community and it’s every community in America,” Rob Buffaloe told News 6. “We both said, ‘We just can’t sit here and not do anything.’ So, we wanted to do what we could, and for us, the quickest thing that can happen is action.”

The couple also said they would keep a donation box at the restaurant through the end of June for those looking to support the victims.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch service.