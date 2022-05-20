Grocery chain H Mart files for permit to build first Florida location in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The New Jersey-based Asian grocery chain H Mart is planning to open its first Florida location in Orange County.

Records show the company filed for a permit with the county Thursday, looking to redevelop the property at 7501 W. Colonial Drive, which used to be a Super Target.

According to the permit, the company wants to “modify the existing building into an H-Mart, food hall, and sub-tenant spaces.”

It is not clear when the redevelopment could begin or when the store and food hall might open. It also not stated how many stalls will be available in the food hall.

The company calls itself the “largest Asian supermarket chain in America,” according to its website. It offers a variety of imported food items and housewares in addition to fresh produce.

The chain started in 1982 and now has nearly 100 stores in 14 states.

