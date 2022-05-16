Wingstop giving new chicken sandwiches trial run in Orlando

Wingstop is selling 11 different varieties of chicken sandwiches

ORLANDO, Fla. – The quick-service, chicken wing chain Wingstop is giving a new menu item a trial run in select markets, including Orlando.

Starting Monday, the chain is selling 11 different varieties of chicken sandwiches.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

“The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich can be hand sauced-and-tossed in fans’ favorite flavors, ranging from sweet to super spicy, and everything in between,” the company said in a news release.

The chain said the sandwiches would only be available for a limited time but did not say when the test sales would conclude.

In addition to Orlando, the chicken sandwiches are only available in Columbus, Ohio; Fresno, California and Las Vegas.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: