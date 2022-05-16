80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Wingstop giving new chicken sandwiches trial run in Orlando

Sandwich comes in 11 different varieties, company says

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orlando, Food, Business, Florida Foodie, Orange County
Wingstop is selling 11 different varieties of chicken sandwiches (Wingstop)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The quick-service, chicken wing chain Wingstop is giving a new menu item a trial run in select markets, including Orlando.

Starting Monday, the chain is selling 11 different varieties of chicken sandwiches.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

“The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich can be hand sauced-and-tossed in fans’ favorite flavors, ranging from sweet to super spicy, and everything in between,” the company said in a news release.

The chain said the sandwiches would only be available for a limited time but did not say when the test sales would conclude.

In addition to Orlando, the chicken sandwiches are only available in Columbus, Ohio; Fresno, California and Las Vegas.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email