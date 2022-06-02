Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida for weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center on Thursday continues to track an area of interest east of Florida and a tropical wave that could impact Central Florida over the weekend.

A broad area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms near and around the Yucatan peninsula. Despite strong upper-level winds, this system is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeast over the next day or two. Western Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula should monitor the progress of the system.

Tropical storm watches or warnings could be issued for some of the areas later Thursday.

Regardless of development, areas of heavy rainfall are likely across parts of the Florida Peninsula late Friday into Saturday. At this point, the heaviest rain looks to stay south of the Orlando metro area.

Rainfall

Computer forecasts, for the most part, keep the center of this system in south Florida.

Computer models

Chances of the system developing into at least a tropical depression remain high at 80% over the next 48 hours and five days.

The first Hurricane Hunter missions of the Atlantic season are expected to get underway Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, east of Florida, a weak surface trough is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. Upper-level winds appear too strong for significant development of this system while it moves to the northeast, away from Florida.

Development chances are at 10%.

The first two named storms of the Atlantic season will be called Alex and Bonnie.