Jedi jolt: Disney brings galactic coffee drink to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a cup of joe that is out of this galaxy?

Walt Disney World announced the Cold Brew Black Caf is now available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Kat Saka’s Kettle at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The drink is the perfect coffee concoction and the force is likely to awaken with every sip.

Up until now, the drink has only been available at Disneyland.

Cold Brew Black Caf and Spiked Cold Brew Black Caf (Disney)

The Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew fills the cup before being topped with sweet cream cheese and cocoa puffs.

Grab a spoon, or lightsaber, you might need it.

The drink costs $5.49.

For a more adult version, guests can also try the Spiked Cold Brew Black Caf for $14, which features Godiva liqueur.

