86º

BREAKING NEWS

Theme Parks

Jedi jolt: Disney brings galactic coffee drink to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Now available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Food, Florida Foodie
Cold Brew Black Caf at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios (Disney Parks)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a cup of joe that is out of this galaxy?

Walt Disney World announced the Cold Brew Black Caf is now available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Kat Saka’s Kettle at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida for weekend | ‘She shouldn’t have hit my momma:’ Witnesses describe girl, 10, accused of fatally shooting Orlando woman | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The drink is the perfect coffee concoction and the force is likely to awaken with every sip.

Up until now, the drink has only been available at Disneyland.

Cold Brew Black Caf and Spiked Cold Brew Black Caf (Disney)

The Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew fills the cup before being topped with sweet cream cheese and cocoa puffs.

Grab a spoon, or lightsaber, you might need it.

The drink costs $5.49.

For a more adult version, guests can also try the Spiked Cold Brew Black Caf for $14, which features Godiva liqueur.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email