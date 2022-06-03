‘Summer House on the Lake’ coming to Disney Springs

“Summer House on the Lake” is coming to Disney Springs in 2023

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney Springs is set to get a new restaurant for guests to try in the future.

On Thursday, the restaurant “Summer House on the Lake” announced on social media that it will soon call the Disney entertainment complex home in 2023.

According to the company’s website, the California-influenced restaurant features an ever-changing menu that spotlights locally sourced produce and ingredients whenever possible.

Some of the items on the menu include salads, sandwiches, pastas, pizzas and tacos.

Summer House is owned and operated by Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants.

The company began in 1971 and remains a family-owned organization that owns, manages and licenses more 60 brands and 130 restaurants in a dozen states, including Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Nevada, Virginia, Washington D.C., Texas and Florida.

This would be the company’s third Summer House restaurant, with other locations in Chicago and Maryland.

Disney has not commented on where the new restaurant will be located.

