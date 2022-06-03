TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida

Many parts of Central Florida will see little rain, but others could get drenched.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical weather system bearing down on Florida will bring rain to Central Florida, although some areas will be affected much more than others.

Tropical storm warnings were issued early Friday for Brevard and Osceola counties as the system, which is expected to become Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season, later in the day.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | RELATED: 2022 storm names | Florida’s ‘luck’ may be running out]

Ad

The cone of uncertainty, the projected path of Potential Cyclone 1, shifted early Friday, showing southern Brevard County included.

Rain from the system will likely start Friday night, with more wet weather possible though Saturday.

“Osceola and Brevard counties will see the heaviest rain,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

From 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, computer models show that those areas could see up to 3 inches of rain and wind gusts of greater than 45 mph.

[LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO PLAYER BELOW]

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

For Orlando and the surrounding areas, light rain is expected, with Orlando estimated to get 0.22 inches of rain; Sanford to receive 0.27 inches; Cocoa Beach to get 1.24 inches; and Daytona Beach to have 0.02 inches of rain by 9 p.m. Saturday.

Ad

“If we see any shift in the cone, we could see a major difference,” Bridges said.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.

Check back for updates.

[LIVE TROPICS LOOP IN VIDEO PLAYER BELOW]