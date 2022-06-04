74º

Scattered downpours possible as tropical disturbance moves through South Florida

Highs top out in the low 80s under overcast skies

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tropical downpours Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla – The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few, gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s. Wind gusts at times will be on the order of 20-30mph, especially south of Orlando.

The rip current threat will increase later Saturday and into early next week as Potential Tropical Cyclone One, the system responsible for any rain Saturday, moves away from Florida.

Routine, scattered afternoon thunderstorms return to Central Florida Sunday as highs climb back into the lower 90s.

Tropical Update

Other than Potential Tropical Cyclone One moving through South Florida, no new development is expected over the next five days in the Atlantic

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

